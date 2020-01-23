Global  

Bill Gates Buys World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht Worth $644 Mn

Fossbytes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bill Gates’ is soon going to be the owner of the world’s first hydrogen-fuel cell-based superyacht known as Sinot’s Aqua. The Superyacht is available at a price of $644 million in the market. Sinot’s Aqua consists of five decks, space for 14 guests and 31 crew members along with a gym, spa, helipad and a […]

The post Bill Gates Buys World's First Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht Worth $644 Mn appeared first on Fossbytes.
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Bill Gates' Newest Purchase Is $645 Million Superyacht From The Future

Bill Gates' Newest Purchase Is $645 Million Superyacht From The Future 00:47

 Check out Bill Gates' newest purchase.

The Gates Foundation To Donate $100 Million To Fight The Coronavirus [Video]The Gates Foundation To Donate $100 Million To Fight The Coronavirus

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced it would contribute $100 million to fight the coronavirus. The foundation said: "The funding will help strengthen detection, isolation and treatment..

Credit: Wochit News

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says [Video]The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says. Oxfam recently released a new report called, 'Time to Care,' focusing on the worldwide issue of wealth inequality...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz


Bill Gates is the first to buy a hydrogen-powered 'superyacht'

Bill Gates' investments in eco-friendly tech apparently include one of the more conspicuous symbols of his wealth. The former Microsoft chief has ordered Sinot's...
engadget

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer announces engagement to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar attended Stanford University and the love blossomed there. Jennifer is the eldest daughter of Bill Gates who has a net worth of...
Zee News


