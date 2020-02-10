Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars

Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars

CrunchGear Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
It was South Korea’s — rather than Netflix’s — night at the Oscars, thanks to Bong Joon-ho’s biting class satire Parasite, which won a well-deserved best picture gong.  But tech giant Samsung appears to have been hoping to steal a little of the national limelight: The Korean phone maker chose a prime Oscars ad slot […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone Oscars advert had some weird small print

You catch the Oscars last night? You still buzzing about Parasite getting the top award? About Bong Joon-ho receiving the accolades he deserved? Me too. But...
The Next Web Also reported by •9to5Google

Tweets about this

rhotwire

rhotwire Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/08nYpC0QFF via @rhotwire https://t.co/WgjFEckUFX 1 minute ago

Viralamoo

Viralamo Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/FQIC8POaPq https://t.co/dcPzB1WCkh 9 minutes ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/Hf0VhzNjLq https://t.co/euJBIcuQ4n 9 minutes ago

ngomoste

Murimii RT @trend254: Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/gs1eAMCWNz 11 minutes ago

insaletoday

Biz Advertising Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/7br2DpGSDx https://t.co/2CVV7w8f2A 14 minutes ago

TeamLogicINDY

TeamLogic IT Indy Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/ZJfntLcv8Z https://t.co/8keNUkfv0m 16 minutes ago

trend254

Trend Kenya Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/gs1eAMCWNz 20 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Samsung teases videocalling on its next foldable during the Oscars https://t.co/04L4Sp13lY 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.