Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survive it
Monday, 10 February 2020 () · Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries tackle climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survive it.
· Gates made the remark on Monday in the annual letter he jointly pens with his wife Melinda, in which the pair spell out their broad areas of interest as philanthropists.
· The Microsoft...
Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..