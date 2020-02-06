Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survive it

Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survive it

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survive it· Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries tackle climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survive it.
· Gates made the remark on Monday in the annual letter he jointly pens with his wife Melinda, in which the pair spell out their broad areas of interest as philanthropists.
· The Microsoft...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age [Video]A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age

A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill and Melinda Gates prioritize climate change and gender equality as the main global issues to tackle on the 20th anniversary of their foundation

Bill and Melinda Gates prioritize climate change and gender equality as the main global issues to tackle on the 20th anniversary of their foundation· *Bill and Melinda Gates celebrated the 20th anniversary of their philanthropic foundation by listing two new issues that they plan to tackle over the next 20...
Business Insider

Bill, Melinda Gates lay out top priorities as Gates Foundation turns 20 years old

(Bloomberg) — Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of the world’s biggest private foundation, said fighting climate change and promoting gender equality will...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Defende13613712

Defender Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough t… https://t.co/yHjfBfwLEA 8 seconds ago

SporePhd

Dr Lily Spore Phd RT @businessinsider: Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to s… 8 minutes ago

HOVLANE1963

HOVLANE RT @ASIEDUMARFO: Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough to survi… 9 minutes ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough t… https://t.co/qJrMvWvcFa 10 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure... https://t.co/ceTcFyXhj8 15 minutes ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they'… https://t.co/N4on2vIYCV 17 minutes ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough t… https://t.co/2ZZ8qNJrp8 27 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Bill Gates says the best way to help poorer countries fight climate change is to make sure they're healthy enough t: https://t.co/peefsFkHYb 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.