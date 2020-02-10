Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns

Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns

geek.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns(via Amazon)

Amazon is the latest firm to pull out of this month’s Mobile World Congress due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The annual mobile exhibition regularly attracts more than 100,000 visitors from 200-plus […]

The post Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon withdraws from MWC over coronavirus-related concerns

Amazon is the latest company to cancel its plans for the Mobile World Congress, which will take place later this month in Barcelona, over coronavirus-related...
TechCrunch

Amazon is the latest to pull out of MWC over coronavirus worries

Mobile World Congress just lost another one of its biggest names over coronavirus fears. Amazon has withdrawn from the tech trade show over the "outbreak and...
engadget


Tweets about this

luisventura7

Luis Ventura Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/2XVu0EdsMp https://t.co/VGhi9Qf44T 5 hours ago

TheElectroEng

Electro The Engineer Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/q1ShTlMr5x https://t.co/AbQLcWQdpe 6 hours ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/mFN1J3YdRh https://t.co/GZbv4QJf2B 7 hours ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/q8c8C06TjS #Geek #Technology 7 hours ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Amazon Fourth Firm To Exit MWC Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/1Aa5cc5Vpo https://t.co/2yfEzBN42p 8 hours ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot .@amazon is the fourth firm to pull out of this month's #MobileWOrldCongress due to concerns over the #coronavirus… https://t.co/lahlz0mV1O 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.