Fashion edition Galaxy Z Flip leaks in weirdo promo

The Verge Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Fashion edition Galaxy Z Flip leaks in weirdo promoImage: @h0x0d

A new promotional trailer for Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip has leaked online, confirming a fashion-focused Thom Browne Edition of the device. The ad, which was posted to Twitter by @h0x0d, shows the device with the brand’s signature red, white, and blue stripe down its rear, but doesn’t list any spec differences between it and the regular Z Flip. Despite finding the time to spend 90 seconds showing a model slowly walking towards camera, there’s also no mention of price, which is likely to be more than the rumored $1,400 price tag of the handset’s regular edition.

Reports of a Samsung collaboration with the New York-based fashion designer have been around for as long as we’ve known about Samsung’s second foldable. The partnership is...
