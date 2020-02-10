Fashion edition Galaxy Z Flip leaks in weirdo promo
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Image: @h0x0d
A new promotional trailer for Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip has leaked online, confirming a fashion-focused Thom Browne Edition of the device. The ad, which was posted to Twitter by @h0x0d, shows the device with the brand’s signature red, white, and blue stripe down its rear, but doesn’t list any spec differences between it and the regular Z Flip. Despite finding the time to spend 90 seconds showing a model slowly walking towards camera, there’s also no mention of price, which is likely to be more than the rumored $1,400 price tag of the handset’s regular edition.
Reports of a Samsung collaboration with the New York-based fashion designer have been around for as long as we’ve known about Samsung’s second foldable. The partnership is...