Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Disney to Take Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser LARP Hotel Reservations This Year

Disney to Take Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser LARP Hotel Reservations This Year

geek.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Disney to Take Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser LARP Hotel Reservations This YearImage: Disney

Disney is a big business. Aside from the classic animated features through which it made its name, it also owns ABC, ESPN, and several lucrative theme parks and resorts around the world. A […]

The post Disney to Take Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser LARP Hotel Reservations This Year appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ hotel lets you stay in a galaxy far far away…

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ hotel lets you stay in a galaxy far far away… 00:55

 Stay closer to Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s upcoming ‘Star Wars’ hotel

Recent related videos from verified sources

Walt Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel [Video]Walt Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel

Disney will begin taking reservations later this year for their new Star Wars themed hotel which is scheduled to open next year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published

Plan the Walt Disney World Trip of Your Dreams! [Video]Plan the Walt Disney World Trip of Your Dreams!

There's nothing quite like a family trip to Walt Disney World. And with added attractions - Star Wars Galaxy Edge, Toy Story Land, and more - there's even more in store for the whole family! The trip..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 09:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is strong force for Disney's theme parks

The Walt Disney Co.'s theme parks are a strong division for the media giant, thanks to many additions such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The Burbank,...
bizjournals

Diego Luna Reveals Exciting New Details About His 'Star Wars' Series for Disney+

Diego Luna is revealing new details about his upcoming Disney+ series based on Star Wars: Rogue One. “We are doing it this year,” the 40-year-old actor...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.