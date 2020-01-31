Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter offers 16-miles of range, now $330

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter for *$329.99 shipped*. Also at Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $400 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since Cyber Monday. This electric scooter features a completely foldable design that weighs just 27-pounds. You can count on speeds up to 14MPH with a maximum weight capacity of 264-pounds. The 36V battery provides up to 16-miles of total range, ensuring that you have enough juice to cruise around town. Rated 3.6/5 stars.



