Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed

US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed· The Department of Justice has indicted four members of China's military with carrying out a massive hack into Equifax in 2017.
· The Equifax breach compromised the data of approximately 145 million Americans, and is one of the largest hacks in history.
· Attorney General William Barr called the hack "a deliberate and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PennyGem - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach 01:30

 The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiwan seals the deal for advanced F-16 fighters with U.S. [Video]Taiwan seals the deal for advanced F-16 fighters with U.S.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Taipei has signed a U.S. arms deal for 66 F-16V fighters while upgrading older models to F-16V standard earlier in December, Taiwan's state run Central News Agency reports on..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese Hackers Charged In Alleged Cyber-Theft Of 145 Million Americans' Data

The credit agency Equifax was compromised by a cyberattack that permitted China's military to steal names, Social Security numbers and other personally...
NPR Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com

China military members indicted for 2017 Equifax breach

Four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have been indicted for the massive cyber-security attack against Equifax in 2017. A federal grand jury in...
bizjournals Also reported by •HousingWireNewsmaxCBC.caUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comThe Next WebExtremeTech

Tweets about this

mikesell_d

Damian US says China military behind Equifax hack that left millions exposed - Business Insider https://t.co/fo2UyrGVse 31 minutes ago

y_kitman

y_kitman 🇭🇰😷🖐️ RT @businessinsider: US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed… 37 minutes ago

JoAnnLovesHim2

Jo Ann RT @orlandosentinel: U.S. says Chinese military hackers behind Equifax breach that stole Americans’ personal data https://t.co/svrAMgSwr3 h… 40 minutes ago

atsen_

.a t s e n. RT @WomenCSSociety: US says the Chines military was behind the 2017 Equifax breach that exposed 145 million personal records of American ci… 45 minutes ago

rag_koko

Bunny US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans expos… https://t.co/QV5g4kZ1of 53 minutes ago

WomenCSSociety

Women CyberSecurity Society (WCS2) US says the Chines military was behind the 2017 Equifax breach that exposed 145 million personal records of America… https://t.co/Vw05H3rYnq 59 minutes ago

LeporeGina

gina lepore RT @_1BUV: The #Justice #Department has indicted four members of the Chinese military in connection to a massive #Data #Breach that comprom… 1 hour ago

JenStojanovich

Jennifer S RT @meredithcolias: U.S. says Chinese military behind Equifax breach that stole Americans’ personal data https://t.co/90x7lP7TDZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.