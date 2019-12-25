US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· The Department of Justice has indicted four members of China's military with carrying out a massive hack into Equifax in 2017.

· The Equifax breach compromised the data of approximately 145 million Americans, and is one of the largest hacks in history.

· Attorney General William Barr called the hack "a deliberate and... · The Department of Justice has indicted four members of China's military with carrying out a massive hack into Equifax in 2017.· The Equifax breach compromised the data of approximately 145 million Americans, and is one of the largest hacks in history.· Attorney General William Barr called the hack "a deliberate and 👓 View full article

