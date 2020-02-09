Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > British Airways breaks the New York to London subsonic flight record

British Airways breaks the New York to London subsonic flight record

engadget Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
British Airways just set a new record for subsonic flight -- with some help from nature. The airline has confirmed Flightradar24 data showing that one of its Boeing 747s completed a New York to London flight in just 4 hours and 56 minutes, handily b...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: British Airways set new speed record for transatlantic flights

British Airways set new speed record for transatlantic flights 01:06

 A British Airways Boeing 747-400 set the record for the fastest ever subsonic flight across the Atlantic on Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking moment car in New York goes up in flames [Video]Shocking moment car in New York goes up in flames

A car in New York City, New York, is seen on fire on Monday (February 10).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Record Flight From New York To London In Under 5 Hours [Video]Record Flight From New York To London In Under 5 Hours

The Boeing 747 set a speed record for subsonic flight, meaning slower than the speed of sound. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London

The flight, which took four hours and 56 minutes, reached a top speed of 825 miles per hour, according to flight-tracking data.
NYTimes.com

British Airways smashes record for quickest subsonic flight from New York to London

A British Airways flight has broken the record for the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, reaching a top speed of more than 1,287km/h.
CTV News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.