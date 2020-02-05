The Iowa Democratic caucuses were plagued by tech problems that went far beyond issues with an app
Monday, 10 February 2020 () · *Tech problems played a role throughout the botched Democratic primary caucus in Iowa on February 3.*
· *A smartphone app developed specifically for registering results and largely untested before being deployed, encountered major hitches during the caucus.*
· *But beyond the app, the Iowa Democratic caucus was plagued by...
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Friday gave an update on the state’s beleaguered caucus vote count, announcing a deadline extension for Presidential campaigns to file a recanvass or recount request.
