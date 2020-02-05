Global  

The Iowa Democratic caucuses were plagued by tech problems that went far beyond issues with an app

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Iowa Democratic caucuses were plagued by tech problems that went far beyond issues with an app· *Tech problems played a role throughout the botched Democratic primary caucus in Iowa on February 3.*
· *A smartphone app developed specifically for registering results and largely untested before being deployed, encountered major hitches during the caucus.*
· *But beyond the app, the Iowa Democratic caucus was plagued by...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party

Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party 01:18

 Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Friday gave an update on the state’s beleaguered caucus vote count, announcing a deadline extension for Presidential campaigns to file a recanvass or recount request.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

Numerous problems and delays from the Iowa caucuses proved to be too much for the Iowa Democratic Party chairman to stay in his position.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:24Published

After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword [Video]After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword

CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday. The move comes after the debacle of the Iowa caucuses last week, for which there is still no definitive winner. Marred by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


What Went Wrong With The Iowa Caucus Results App?

The delay of results in the Iowa Democratic caucuses was blamed on a new smartphone app. It was made by a company called Shadow Inc. which was started by...
Iowa Dems update on caucus recanvass requests

Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaigns filed requests for a partial recanvass of the results of Iowa's Democratic caucuses. Iowa Democratic...
