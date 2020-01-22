Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)

Angelina Woodward RT @joshtpm: close to the last thing we need is more dominance for Amazon. But I'd say it's highly likely they're right on the facts here a… 5 seconds ago LowerCal RT @RedTRaccoon: Amazon wants to depose Trump after losing $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract. This is the JEDI contract (yes, that's wha… 7 seconds ago SEGAMI AMAZON: Wants to Depose President Trump Over Loss of Military Contract https://t.co/rzzbeBAGgd 7 seconds ago Joe ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @JeffBezos, your efforts to "Depose" @realDonaldTrump have failed from day one. https://t.co/QdJ5hcz4wj 18 seconds ago Steven Strauss RT @joshtpm: READ: Amazon Wants To Depose Trump Over Order To ‘Screw’ It Out Of $10B https://t.co/Ly93vEeuoW via @TPM 23 seconds ago 🇨🇦 Holly Bennett RT @realTuckFrumper: Amazon wants to depose Trump over Pentagon contract https://t.co/QrQV2PZcDt 27 seconds ago Josh Marshall close to the last thing we need is more dominance for Amazon. But I'd say it's highly likely they're right on the f… https://t.co/8p9DRDPrad 34 seconds ago mdsbarry Amazon wants to question Trump after losing $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract https://t.co/AOIyuguCxI 48 seconds ago