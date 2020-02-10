Get Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $12, more in today’s Green Deals
Monday, 10 February 2020 () EufyHome via Amazon offers its Lumos 2.0 Smart LED A19 Light Bulb for *$11.99 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and also the first discount we’ve tracked. Without a required hub, this is one of the more compelling options out there if you’re looking to cash in on LED energy savings and bring smart home control to the mix. Eufy’s line of products has solid ratings across the board.
Head below for more deals on Hover-1 electric folding scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.
The post Get Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $12, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys.
