Get Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulb for $12, more in today’s Green Deals

9to5Toys Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
EufyHome via Amazon offers its Lumos 2.0 Smart LED A19 Light Bulb for *$11.99 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and also the first discount we’ve tracked. Without a required hub, this is one of the more compelling options out there if you’re looking to cash in on LED energy savings and bring smart home control to the mix. Eufy’s line of products has solid ratings across the board.

Head below for more deals on Hover-1 electric folding scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast 02:23

 It will be a sunny start to the work week. Temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper-20s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will move through with overnight lows in the low-teens. More sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs around 30. We get to around freezing Wednesday...

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It is going to be a cold day today for this time of year with highs only in the mid-teens. It actually will be pretty neat to see that stronger sun at this time of year still do some melting where the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:50Published

Tesla's Cybertruck isn't the only EV pickup coming soon [Video]Tesla's Cybertruck isn't the only EV pickup coming soon

Electric vehicles are having a moment. More than a million EVs are on American roads today. And it’s not just cars that are going electric, a growing number of automakers are expanding their EV..

Credit: Engadget AOL     Duration: 06:13Published


