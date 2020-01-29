Facebook employees reportedly feel guilty that the company didn't fix a known security risk fast enough to prevent its biggest data breach ever (FB)

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Facebook knew about a security risk for nine months before the issue contributed to the biggest hack in the company's history, according to a report by the Telegraph.

· Citing legal documents from a class-action lawsuit against the social network, the Telegraph reported that Facebook was warned about the flaw by outsiders... · Facebook knew about a security risk for nine months before the issue contributed to the biggest hack in the company's history, according to a report by the Telegraph.· Citing legal documents from a class-action lawsuit against the social network, the Telegraph reported that Facebook was warned about the flaw by outsiders 👓 View full article

