Taika Waititi explains the origins of his movie 'Jojo Rabbit,' which won him the best adapted screenplay Oscar

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Taika Waititi explains the origins of his movie 'Jojo Rabbit,' which won him the best adapted screenplay Oscar· Taika Waititi spoke with Business Insider about his acclaimed Nazi satire, "Jojo Rabbit."
· Waititi wrote and directed the movie, and also stars as an imaginary Adolf Hitler who the main character talks to.
· Waititi said the first draft of the script was more dramatic and didn't include the Hitler character.
· Almost...
News video: Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy'

Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy' 00:36

 Taika Waititi wrote and directed the Oscar award-winning movie 'Jojo Rabbit,' set in Nazi Germany. He also stars as an imaginary Adolf Hitler who the main character talks to. According to Business Insider, it took almost five years to get the script greenlit by Fox Searchlight. Waititi said the first...

Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020 [Video]Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Waititi won the award for his work on 'Jojo Rabbit.'

Taika Waititi in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Taika Waititi in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Taika Waititi talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for Taika Waititi. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com..

Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson on "Jojo Rabbit"

New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi's rollicking World War II satire centers on a German boy, an aspiring young Nazi, who fantasizes about his best buddy...
Taika Waititi slams Apple’s MacBook keyboards after winning first Oscar

Taika Waititi slams Apple’s MacBook keyboards after winning first OscarPhoto by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Speaking with journalists after winning his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok director...
