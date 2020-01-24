Global  

ACLU rejects Clearview AI's facial recognition accuracy claims

engadget Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Clearview AI's facial recognition isn't just raising privacy issues -- there are also concerns over its accuracy claims. The ACLU has rejected Clearview's assertion that its technology is "100% accurate" based on the civil liberty group's methodology...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties? [Video]Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties?

The Metropolitan Police is to use facial recognition cameras operationally on the streets of London for the first time. They'll be switched on within a month - in an effort to find specific people..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:57Published

New Facial Recognition App 'Clearview AI' [Video]New Facial Recognition App 'Clearview AI'

tech facial recognition clearview ai artifical intelligence app

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook has sent a cease-and-desist letter to facial recognition startup Clearview AI for scraping billions of photos

Facebook has sent a cease-and-desist letter to facial recognition startup Clearview AI for scraping billions of photos· Facebook has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a facial recognition startup after it scraped billions of images from the social media site without...
Business Insider

Clearview AI Expanding Internationally—With Authoritarian Regimes

In further proof that Clearview AI can’t be trusted, BuzzFeed News is reporting the facial recognition firm is planning on selling its services to...
WebProNews

