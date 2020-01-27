Global  

SpaceX’s first astronaut mission could take off in May

TechCrunch Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
SpaceX is getting very close to its goal of flying actual astronauts aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft. After a successful in-flight abort (IFA) test in January, it had basically crossed off all the major milestones needed before flying people, first on a demonstration mission referred to as “Demo-2” by SpaceX and its commercial crew partner […]
SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission [Video]SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:41Published

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring [Video]SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will head to the International Space Station on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first manned test flight. It will be the first time an American..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published


NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stay on the International Space...
Reuters


