2 Russian spacecraft are trailing a US spy satellite and could create a 'dangerous situation in space'

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
2 Russian spacecraft are trailing a US spy satellite and could create a 'dangerous situation in space'· A US satellite used to spy on other countries is being followed by a pair of Russian satellites, the commander of the US Space Force said.
· Gen. John Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, said that the Russian spacecraft has come within 100 miles of the American satellite. 
· The move is "unusual and disturbing" and...
