2 Russian spacecraft are trailing a US spy satellite and could create a 'dangerous situation in space' Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· A US satellite used to spy on other countries is being followed by a pair of Russian satellites, the commander of the US Space Force said.

· Gen. John Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, said that the Russian spacecraft has come within 100 miles of the American satellite.

