Upgrade to Audio-Technica’s ATH-M40x Headphones at 20% off, now $79 at Amazon

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Headphones for *$79 shipped*. Matched at B&H. That’s 20% off the regular $99 price tag they still fetch at Best Buy and elsewhere. Today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of the 2019 Black Friday price of $69. Among the best in the price range, the ATH-M40x feature 40-millimeter drivers with copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. Perfect for on-ear monitoring, the padded ear cups can swivel up to 90-degrees and are supported by a “professional-grade” headband design. The ATH-series is about as suitable for monitoring situations in your home studio as they are on the street as your main listening cans. Rated 4+ stars from 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



