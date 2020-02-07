Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Upgrade to Audio-Technica’s ATH-M40x Headphones at 20% off, now $79 at Amazon

Upgrade to Audio-Technica’s ATH-M40x Headphones at 20% off, now $79 at Amazon

9to5Toys Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Headphones for *$79 shipped*. Matched at B&H. That’s 20% off the regular $99 price tag they still fetch at Best Buy and elsewhere. Today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of the 2019 Black Friday price of $69. Among the best in the price range, the ATH-M40x feature 40-millimeter drivers with copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. Perfect for on-ear monitoring, the padded ear cups can swivel up to 90-degrees and are supported by a “professional-grade” headband design. The ATH-series is about as suitable for monitoring situations in your home studio as they are on the street as your main listening cans. Rated 4+ stars from 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below. more…

The post Upgrade to Audio-Technica’s ATH-M40x Headphones at 20% off, now $79 at Amazon appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphone see rare 1-day drop to $124 (Reg. $169)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Firemall via Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Headphones for *$124 shipped* in Gun...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.