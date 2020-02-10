Leaked emails show Amazon is stockpiling on products made in China due to coronavirus risk on its supply chain — after having said there's 'no interruptions' to its operations (AMZN)

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Amazon has placed increased orders last week for some products that are sourced from China, according to emails seen by Business Insider.

· Amazon told first-party suppliers in the email that the move is to "prepare for possible supply chain disruptions due to recent global events originating in China."

· The move shows... · Amazon has placed increased orders last week for some products that are sourced from China, according to emails seen by Business Insider.· Amazon told first-party suppliers in the email that the move is to "prepare for possible supply chain disruptions due to recent global events originating in China."· The move shows 👓 View full article

