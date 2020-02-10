Leaked emails show Amazon is stockpiling on products made in China due to coronavirus risk on its supply chain — after having said there's 'no interruptions' to its operations (AMZN)
Monday, 10 February 2020 () · Amazon has placed increased orders last week for some products that are sourced from China, according to emails seen by Business Insider.
· Amazon told first-party suppliers in the email that the move is to "prepare for possible supply chain disruptions due to recent global events originating in China."
· The move shows...
China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April. However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000. At the same time, the World Health Organization warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. The...
UK car maker Jaguar Land Rover says it will start to run out of parts for its cars in two weeks due to the impact of the coronavirus on its Chinese supply... Proactive Investors Also reported by •WorldNews •Just-Auto
