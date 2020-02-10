Save big on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020, now $30 for .edu Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Staples offers Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 as a digital download for *$29.99*. You’ll need to have a valid student or teacher license to lock-in the discounted price and use the software after purchase. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $80 but you’d pay much more at Amazon for the standard version. Adobe Elements offers a scaled-down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe software is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.



The post Save big on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020, now $30 for .edu appeared first on 9to5Toys.

