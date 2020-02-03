Here's where Google's first 21 employees are now (GOOG, GOOGL)

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Most of the original employees at Google have since left the company — even founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

· Many early Googlers became entrepreneurs or executives at other companies. Marissa Mayer, for example, was employee No. 21 — she later became CEO of Yahoo.

· Others have stayed at Google. Susan Wojcicki,... · Most of the original employees at Google have since left the company — even founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.· Many early Googlers became entrepreneurs or executives at other companies. Marissa Mayer, for example, was employee No. 21 — she later became CEO of Yahoo.· Others have stayed at Google. Susan Wojcicki, 👓 View full article

