❄️Snow Princess RT @roddreher: My God. Read this letter I received from an American physician who has been in close touch with his family in China. He says… 30 minutes ago

TruthSeeker313⭐⭐⭐ Dr Janette Nesheiwat CityMD Medical Director says Coronavirus from endangered pangolin not bats. Umm...Not buying i… https://t.co/t6fAZKPKVj 2 hours ago

Ron Foster China says Coronavirus 'close contact detector' mobile app checks if you've been exposed https://t.co/ht8aNMhgaq vi… https://t.co/U0q7li1t7T 4 hours ago

All Resisters Sell Out China says Coronavirus mobile app checks if you've been exposed. The close contact detector, has users scan a QR co… https://t.co/2G2dOnm5tP 4 hours ago

BREAKIN NEWZ China says #Coronavirus 'close contact detector' mobile app checks if you've been exposed https://t.co/IgCjk2NeCi… via @usatoday 4 hours ago

Simply Tech China says Coronavirus 'close contact detector' mobile app checks if you've been exposed https://t.co/hGCFWgxK4i https://t.co/0VBe6jyzxp 4 hours ago

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump China says #Coronavirus 'close contact detector' mobile app checks if you've been exposed https://t.co/TuYDTo8pq0 via @usatoday 5 hours ago