Google's HR boss is stepping down, while tensions between management and employees continue to heat up Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· Google's head of HR Eileen Naughton announced Monday that she would be leaving her position later in the year, as tensions between employees and management continue to roil the company.

· Naughton has headed up the Peoples Operations team at Google for four years, helping recruit 70,000 new employees and double the company... · Google's head of HR Eileen Naughton announced Monday that she would be leaving her position later in the year, as tensions between employees and management continue to roil the company.· Naughton has headed up the Peoples Operations team at Google for four years, helping recruit 70,000 new employees and double the company 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this