Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Apple’s long-rumored low-cost iPhone is expected to enter production this month and be released in March. While we know quite a bit about the device, one big question remains: what will Apple name it? iPhone 9? iPhone SE 2? Something else?



more…



The post Case makers bet on ‘iPhone SE 2’ naming for Apple’s new low-cost iPhone, what do you think? appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article