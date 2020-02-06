Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 hits Feb 11 with Rust, new weapons, more
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to enter its second season, starting tomorrow, February 11 on all platforms. Season 2 of Modern Warfare brings in two multiplayer maps (including Rust!), a new Ground War map, two Gunfight maps, new weapons, and more. Keep reading to find out how to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 and what all it includes.
