Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to enter its second season, starting tomorrow, February 11 on all platforms. Season 2 of Modern Warfare brings in two multiplayer maps (including Rust!), a new Ground War map, two Gunfight maps, new weapons, and more. Keep reading to find out how to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 and what all it includes.



more…



The post Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 hits Feb 11 with Rust, new weapons, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

