Google’s head of HR is leaving while worker unrest continues

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Google human resources chief Eileen Naughton is stepping down later this year, the company confirms to The Verge (via Fortune). Her title was VP of People Operations; according to Google, the team’s goal is to be “the champions of Google’s culture.”



Perhaps needless to say, Google’s culture hasn’t been in the best shape for a while. The company is still reeling from the revelations that multiple high-level Google and Alphabet executives were reportedly involved in sexual harassment or inappropriate sexual relationships, some of whom received multimillion-dollar severance packages after the fact, which angered Google employees to the point 20,000 of them staged a walkout.



"It’s not a great time to be head of culture"



Since the walkout, d... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeGoogle human resources chief Eileen Naughton is stepping down later this year, the company confirms to The Verge (via Fortune). Her title was VP of People Operations; according to Google, the team’s goal is to be “the champions of Google’s culture.”Perhaps needless to say, Google’s culture hasn’t been in the best shape for a while. The company is still reeling from the revelations that multiple high-level Google and Alphabet executives were reportedly involved in sexual harassment or inappropriate sexual relationships, some of whom received multimillion-dollar severance packages after the fact, which angered Google employees to the point 20,000 of them staged a walkout."It’s not a great time to be head of culture"Since the walkout, d... 👓 View full article

