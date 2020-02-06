Global  

Google's head of HR is leaving while worker unrest continues

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google human resources chief Eileen Naughton is stepping down later this year, the company confirms to The Verge (via Fortune). Her title was VP of People Operations; according to Google, the team’s goal is to be “the champions of Google’s culture.”

Perhaps needless to say, Google’s culture hasn’t been in the best shape for a while. The company is still reeling from the revelations that multiple high-level Google and Alphabet executives were reportedly involved in sexual harassment or inappropriate sexual relationships, some of whom received multimillion-dollar severance packages after the fact, which angered Google employees to the point 20,000 of them staged a walkout.

"It’s not a great time to be head of culture"

Since the walkout, d...
