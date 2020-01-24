Revolut uses ‘open banking’ to let you aggregate other bank account data within its app

Global  

Revolut, the European banking and money transfer app that now claims over 10 million customers, has partnered with open banking API provider TrueLayer to add bank account aggregation features to its app. The new functionality means that Revolut’s U.K. customers — both consumer and business — can now connect their external U.K. bank accounts to […]
