Revolut uses ‘open banking’ to let you aggregate other bank account data within its app
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Revolut, the European banking and money transfer app that now claims over 10 million customers, has partnered with open banking API provider TrueLayer to add bank account aggregation features to its app. The new functionality means that Revolut’s U.K. customers — both consumer and business — can now connect their external U.K. bank accounts to […]
Seven in ten women think there is a societal pressure for women to become subordinate to men upon marriage by taking the husband's last name. Another element of marriage that has been making women feel..
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citibank ranked the highest among 17 major U.S. banks for customer satisfaction with retail banking advice as customers increasingly... Business Wire Also reported by •The Merkle