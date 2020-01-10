Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

betanews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Microsoft Windows has evolved a lot over the years, and while there are still plenty of people who prefer Windows 7 over Windows 10, I can’t imagine there’s many users out there who truly hanker for the days of Windows 95 or 98. But there are people who enjoy customizing Microsoft’s operating system, and a Redditor by the name of WunJZ has given his copy of Windows 10 an impressive Windows 98 makeover. SEE ALSO: Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware' The themed OS has the classic Windows 98 look, with a… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lifetime Windows & Siding - Stock Show Savings [Video]Lifetime Windows & Siding - Stock Show Savings

Lifetime Windows and Siding is offering great deals on windows and patio doors as part of their limited time only Stock Show incentive! Call 800.GET.WINDOWS or visit LifetimeWindowsColorado.com to make..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:48Published

Talented artist creates incredible celebrity portraits from dust on car windows in China [Video]Talented artist creates incredible celebrity portraits from dust on car windows in China

A talented artist creates incredible portraits of Jack and Rose from "Titanic" and Marilyn Monroe from the dust built-up on car windows in central China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Windows search is down because of a Microsoft services outage

Windows search is down because of a Microsoft services outageMicrosoft’s built-in Windows search has been down for many users for two hours so far today. Windows search is built into Microsoft’s latest Windows 10...
The Verge

Cascade Windows Acquires Amerimax Windows & Doors

Cascade Windows Acquires Amerimax Windows & DoorsDALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CenterOak Partners LLC (“CenterOak”), a Dallas-based private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company Cascade Windows...
Business Wire Also reported by •betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing https://t.co/0459zqezvi 25 minutes ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing https://t.co/K9aKJhZLUd 1 hour ago

hernanespinoza

Hernan Espinoza RT @BetaNews: This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing https://t.co/asYRfYx0FY https://t.co/Hux4UEL1Gf 1 hour ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing https://t.co/CTZl7LMmhI 1 hour ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing https://t.co/asYRfYx0FY https://t.co/Hux4UEL1Gf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.