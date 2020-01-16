Amazon poached Sony exec and former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins to be its head of entertainment
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · Chairman of Sony Pictures Television and former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins joined Amazon as its new head of entertainment.
· The role was made vacant in August of last year when Amazon SVP Jeff Blackburn announced he was taking a sabbatical.
· Hopkins will report directly to Jeff Bezos, although it's not yet clear whether he...
