Amazon poached Sony exec and former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins to be its head of entertainment

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Amazon poached Sony exec and former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins to be its head of entertainment· Chairman of Sony Pictures Television and former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins joined Amazon as its new head of entertainment.
· The role was made vacant in August of last year when Amazon SVP Jeff Blackburn announced he was taking a sabbatical.
· Hopkins will report directly to Jeff Bezos, although it's not yet clear whether he...
