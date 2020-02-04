Global  

US senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slam Amazon's record on worker safety in new letter

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
US senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slam Amazon's record on worker safety in new letter· Fifteen US senators including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris tore into Amazon in a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos published Friday, describing the company's record on worker safety as "dismal."
· In the letter, the senators expressed "serious concern" about the safety of Amazon's employees, citing numerous...
