US senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slam Amazon's record on worker safety in new letter
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · Fifteen US senators including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris tore into Amazon in a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos published Friday, describing the company's record on worker safety as "dismal."
· In the letter, the senators expressed "serious concern" about the safety of Amazon's employees, citing numerous...
