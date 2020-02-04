US senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slam Amazon's record on worker safety in new letter

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Fifteen US senators including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris tore into Amazon in a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos published Friday, describing the company's record on worker safety as "dismal."

