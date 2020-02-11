Silverkey™🗝️ RT @9to5mac: Apple joins Fido Alliance, wants to replace passwords with trusted devices https://t.co/s1B9T86c08 by @benlovejoy https://t.co… 2 minutes ago Chris Hauk Apple Joins FIDO Alliance – Will Help Develop and Promote Authentication Standards https://t.co/knFPkH1EDd https://t.co/tknujx4slU 2 minutes ago ThoseLittleStickers "Apple joins Microsoft, Samsung and Intel in FIDO security alliance" https://t.co/hqTiHWtflR #TLS #News 4 minutes ago Prayag Verma RT @codepo8: Yay, welcome! Apple joins the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association which promotes the U2F authentication standard and… 5 minutes ago Bellware Apple joins Microsoft, Samsung and Intel in FIDO security alliance https://t.co/BmpMotkH5l 6 minutes ago Davide Rota RT @LoginLlama: Ok after being yelled at for jumping the gun on the announcement, I am glad to welcome Apple. I hope to be seeing more of… 6 minutes ago Chris Heilmann Yay, welcome! Apple joins the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association which promotes the U2F authentication st… https://t.co/xkeG5OAJGH 6 minutes ago primo4k  #Apple is now a member of the #FIDO alliance, a body that aims to increase user security while reducing reliance on… https://t.co/kFexD0G5nF 9 minutes ago