Apple joins Fido Alliance, wants to replace passwords with trusted devices
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The Fido Alliance, an organization committed to eliminating the need for passwords, received a big boost last week when Apple signed up as a board member. Fido stands for Fast IDentity Online.
Apple apparently wasn’t ready to announce its support immediately, as tweets from a Fido Alliance conference were quickly deleted, but as of today, the news is official …
