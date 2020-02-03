How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Image: Samsung



Samsung’s big Unpacked event, where the company is introducing its latest (and, it hopes, greatest) products, is today, February 11th. If you’re a Samsung fan or you’re just interested in the latest tech devices, it should be interesting to watch.



News about many of the products that the company plans to announce is already buzzing around the internet, including Samsung’s latest flagship phone series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus (which should include 5G support); a foldable Galaxy Z Flip; and a pair of true wireless earbuds.



