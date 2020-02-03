How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung’s big Unpacked event, where the company is introducing its latest (and, it hopes, greatest) products, is today, February 11th. If you’re a Samsung fan or you’re just interested in the latest tech devices, it should be interesting to watch.
News about many of the products that the company plans to announce is already buzzing around the internet, including Samsung’s latest flagship phone series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus (which should include 5G support); a foldable Galaxy Z Flip; and a pair of true wireless earbuds.
But nothing is certain, and during today’s event, Samsung may yet have a few surprises up its sleeve. Of course, there should be all of the usual hoopla that accompanies an announcement: speeches by top...
We're less than a week away from Samsung's big Unpacked event, and the leaks will not stop coming.
The big draw at Unpacked this year is the Samsung Galaxy... Mashable Also reported by •The Next Web •The Verge •9to5Toys •engadget
We are less than 10 days away from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, and we just got a first video leak of the upcoming Galaxy Flip Z over the weekend. Popular... The Next Web Also reported by •engadget
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dilshan Udara RT @AndroidAuth: Tons of Galaxy S20 marketing material leaks:
https://t.co/aafsnFoAvc
S20 Night Mode pics compared to S10
https://t.co/2Kuy… 3 minutes ago