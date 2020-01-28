Global  

New Jersey’s former attorney general on Ring cameras and facial recognition

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
New Jersey's former attorney general on Ring cameras and facial recognition

In this week’s Vergecast, former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram stopped by the studio to talk with Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and me, senior reporter Colin Lecher.

As Nilay notes, Milgram, who also co-hosts the podcast Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara, is “the first cop we’ve ever had on the show,” and she gave some thoughtful responses to questions about surveillance, predictive policing, and more.

“We all, I think, have the right reaction, which is we don’t want to use data that’s biased or we don’t want to have problems,” Milgram says. “And yet in our personal lives, we give access to a huge amount of information and a lot of it is not public.”

The rise of home security systems like Amazon’s Ring camera have raised...
