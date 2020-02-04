Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and 13 other senators slammed Amazon's 'dismal safety record' in a fiery letter to Jeff Bezos — here are the 8 things they're demanding from the online retail giant (AMZN)
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · A collection of Democratic and Independent United States Senators, including Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren, wrote a letter to Jeff Bezos criticizing Amazon's health and safety record.
· The letter heavily cited the November 2019 collaboration between The Atlantic and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, which...
· Fifteen US senators including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris tore into Amazon in a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos published Friday, describing... Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge •Mediaite •SeattlePI.com