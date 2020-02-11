T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · The potential merger of T-Mobile and Sprint passed a major hurdle on Tuesday when a US District Judge ruled in favor of the merger.
· The merger was getting pushed back by several State Attorneys General who claimed that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would stifle competition and lead to higher prices and worsened...
New York (CNN Business) The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval. A federal judge will rule in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine, the Wall Street Journal reported. News of the potential green...
T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge Sprint stock prices increased 76 percent following news that the merger was approved by a district judge. T-Mobile shares were up by 10..
T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp won a federal court fight as a judge ruled on Tuesday that their $26 billion merger was legal and should be allowed. Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times •The Next Web