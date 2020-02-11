Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger

T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger· The potential merger of T-Mobile and Sprint passed a major hurdle on Tuesday when a US District Judge ruled in favor of the merger. 
· The merger was getting pushed back by several State Attorneys General who claimed that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would stifle competition and lead to higher prices and worsened...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger 00:36

 New York (CNN Business) The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval. A federal judge will rule in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine, the Wall Street Journal reported. News of the potential green...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge [Video]T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge Sprint stock prices increased 76 percent following news that the merger was approved by a district judge. T-Mobile shares were up by 10..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. federal judge allows merger between T-Mobile and Sprint

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp won a federal court fight as a judge ruled on Tuesday that their $26 billion merger was legal and should be allowed.
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesThe Next Web

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval from U.S. judge

A federal judge on Tuesday approved wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc's takeover of Sprint Corp, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Rudy_Argueta10

Rudy Argueta RT @businessinsider: T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/5wJaGu60TP 1 minute ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/06fIJoOGXQ 3 minutes ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/irAhWkruCA #startups 7 minutes ago

sonnylax

Sonny RT @TheStreet: And just like that T-Mobile and Sprint may finally be able to seal the deal. Here's what we know so far: https://t.co/TUMy1b… 18 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/i1x8AeKUdl 33 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/Gmoc6Pr4Cg https://t.co/ebhds9cOIk 33 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/MNiuBZ69tU #market #idea https://t.co/dmCNwdKuld 33 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger https://t.co/BfedbcwC9x #smallbusiness https://t.co/wOnP1DrdXG 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.