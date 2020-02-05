To fight the coronavirus, labs are printing new viral DNA

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Researchers got an early win in January. It only took two weeks after public health officials reported the virus to the World Health Organization (WHO) for scientists to isolate the virus and figure out the full sequence of its genetic material. As soon as that sequence was public, biotechnology companies started creating synthetic copies of the virus that could be used in research.



This all happened faster than it ever has before.... Advancements in genetic technology are making it easier, faster, and less expensive for public health experts to understand how the new coronavirus spreads . Time is of the essence for the people on the frontlines of this viral outbreak as the virus has already sickened more than 40,000 people and killed 910.Researchers got an early win in January. It only took two weeks after public health officials reported the virus to the World Health Organization (WHO) for scientists to isolate the virus and figure out the full sequence of its genetic material. As soon as that sequence was public, biotechnology companies started creating synthetic copies of the virus that could be used in research.This all happened faster than it ever has before.... 👓 View full article

