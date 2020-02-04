Majority of consumers worry about identity theft and account hijacking

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A steady stream of data breaches has led most consumers to worry about the online crimes that lead to identity theft and account takeovers. A new report from F-Secure shows almost nine out of 10 consumers are at least somewhat worried about their bank accounts being hacked to steal money (89 percent), online shopping fraud (87 percent), and someone committing a crime with their identity (87 percent). Women report that they worry more about the threat of cybercrime and identity theft, while men are more likely to admit to having actually experienced it. Around the world, internet users in Brazil…


