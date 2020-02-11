Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ESR Authorized via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its MFi 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cables for *$16.93 Prime shipped* when code* 237IBNHK* has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $22, today’s offer saves you 23%, is $3 under the previous price drop, and the best we’ve tracked. Each of the included cables in this multipack are ready to take advantage of USB-C PD speeds, allowing you to refuel an iPhone’s battery by 50% in 30-minutes with a compatible wall adapter. The braided nylon construction adds additional durability, making these notable options for throwing in your bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· JBL Pulse 4 Speaker touts 360-degree sound + RGB lighting at* $200* ($50 off)

· Aukey 30W 4-Port USB Wall Hub: *$11* (Reg. $20) | Amazon



· w/ code *8US35ZN2*



· RAVPower 25000mAh Solar Power Bank: *$28* (Reg. $47) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code* 65I8NV9R*



· OtterBox Defender Samsung Galaxy S9+ Case: *$10* (Reg. $50) | AT&T

· RAVPower 22000maH Power Bank: *$16* (Reg. $26) | Amazon



· w/ code *RB6UXPIH*



· Score two Philips Hue HomeKit color LED light bulbs and a hub at* $90* (40% off)



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Anker Valentine’s Day sale *now live *at Amazon: Save on chargers, audio, much more

· UGREEN 18W USB-C Car Charger: *$11* (Reg. $16) | Amazon



· w/ code *UGFEB780*



· Ultimate Ears Boom 3 lineup is on sale from *$100*, matching all-time lows

· Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger: *$10* (Reg. $17) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· JBL In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: *$18* (Reg. $30) | eBay

· Amazon discounts Ring Alarm security systems with Echo Dot from* $139*, more

· Aukey 10W Qi Charging Pad:* $8* (Reg. $18) | Amazon



· w/ code *WSR98RCP*



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $17, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

