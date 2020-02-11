Global  

Today's best iOS + Mac App Deals: Be Focused Pro, Phone Drive, and more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been collected down below for you. We have highly-rated task managers to keep you productive, file storage solutions, a microphone modeling app, world domination simulation, and a retro action platformer, among others. Every day we collect all of the most notable price drops on the App Store with today’s highlights consisting of Apple Knight: First Dream, Phone Drive: File Storage Sync, Be Focused Pro, Twilight Struggle, and more. Your hand-curated list of today’s best iOS/Mac game and app deals can be found below the fold.

The post Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Be Focused Pro, Phone Drive, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
