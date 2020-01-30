'Does Apple TV have Netflix?': How to download Netflix on your Apple TV from the App Store**

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *Any recent Apple TV will have Netflix, and you can download it for free from the App Store.*

· *You can download Netflix on every model of the Apple TV, except for the 1st Generation.*

· *Some versions of the Apple TV come with Netflix pre-installed, while others require you to download it.*

· *Visit Business... **· *Any recent Apple TV will have Netflix, and you can download it for free from the App Store.*· *You can download Netflix on every model of the Apple TV, except for the 1st Generation.*· *Some versions of the Apple TV come with Netflix pre-installed, while others require you to download it.*· *Visit Business 👓 View full article

