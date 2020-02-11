Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung Unpacked Live Blog & News Hub: Watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip announcements

Samsung Unpacked Live Blog & News Hub: Watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip announcements

9to5Google Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
It’s February 11th, and that means Samsung’s big Unpacked event for the first half of 2020 is here. 9to5Google’s Samsung Unpacked Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Samsung. The event kicks off at 2PM ET/11AM PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…

more…

The post Samsung Unpacked Live Blog & News Hub: Watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip announcements appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live

Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live

 Watch the Samsung Unpacked event live with Digital Trends, as the company unveils the latest in smartphone, smart home and foldable technology. After the presentation concludes, mobile editor Corey Gaskin will be live in San Francisco with hands on with all the products that Samsung announced. Get...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Financial Focus: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Financial Focus: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announced a foldable cell phone, Galaxy Z Flip, in an ad that aired during the Oscars.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event: What to expect, watch livestream


Indian Express Also reported by •engadgetThe Next Web

Samsung's complete Galaxy S20 lineup leaks yet again

Samsung's Unpacked event is mere hours away, and the leaks are coming in thick and fast. We've had its name largely confirmed, as well as its camera...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_TopTechNews

Top Tech News Samsung Unpacked Live Blog & News Hub: Watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip announcements https://t.co/6LXLygRcix https://t.co/SyWPSpOWee 5 minutes ago

PhilipMichaels

Philip Michaels Head to @tomsguide for surprises ahoy, assuming you haven't read a tech site in weeks. https://t.co/7ejt5BcnyP 10 minutes ago

futureMeraki

Future News 📱 #Technology Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 Event: Galaxy S20 And More – Live Blog (11am PT) https://t.co/zPLcqh7Dar 18 minutes ago

hallstephenj

Stephen Hall RT @9to5Google: And we’re in! Live blog here: https://t.co/JMlp0SJP9d https://t.co/bm0kR3XQ98 22 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com And we’re in! Live blog here: https://t.co/JMlp0SJP9d https://t.co/bm0kR3XQ98 22 minutes ago

JackDunnDev

🄹🄰🄲🄺 RT @JDTekk: Good Evening Everyone! JD Tekk's live blog of Samsung Unpacked is to start at 18:55 GMT. You can watch the event AND view our… 23 minutes ago

JDTekk

JD Tekk Good Evening Everyone! JD Tekk's live blog of Samsung Unpacked is to start at 18:55 GMT. You can watch the event A… https://t.co/HiIuBIAl1l 30 minutes ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: Headed inside in either 7 minutes or 37 minutes... not sure. Check out our live blog -> https://t.co/JMlp0SJP9d https://t.c… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.