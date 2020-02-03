How to watch Samsung announce the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip at Unpacked 2020 [Livestream]

Global  

Samsung is going to take the stage at Unpacked this morning in San Francisco to unveil its latest flagship products, and you can watch the event livestream right here. The show kicks off at 2PM ET/11AM PT, but we’ll start live blogging with photos from the event space and the latest news around 9AM PT. Tune in below to watch Samsung announce the Galaxy S20, Z Flip, and more…

