Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft walks back plans to switch Chrome search to Bing for Office 365 customers

Microsoft walks back plans to switch Chrome search to Bing for Office 365 customers

PC World Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In what seems like a broad case of overreaching, an upcoming version of Microsoft’s Office 365 for enterprises will automatically switch Google Chrome’s search engine to Bing. And Firefox is next on the list.



*Editor’s Note: On Feb. 11, Microsoft is saying that it will back off this decision, making it opt-in, as first reported by ZDNet. *

*”Based on your feedback...The Microsoft Search in Bing browser extension will not be automatically deployed with Office 365 ProPlus,” the company said in an update.*

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft drops boneheaded plan to force Bing search on Office 365 users

Is Bing a bad search engine? Actually, no. Believe it or not, Microsoft's search offering is actually quite good. There's just one big problem -- it isn't...
betanews

Microsoft backtracks on plans to force Chrome default search to Bing

Microsoft backtracks on plans to force Chrome default search to BingMicrosoft is backtracking on its original plans to force the Chrome default search engine over to Bing using the company’s Office 365 installer. Microsoft was...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.