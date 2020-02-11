Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > HDR can make your 4K TV look brighter and more colorful than ever — here's everything you need to know about this must-have display feature

HDR can make your 4K TV look brighter and more colorful than ever — here's everything you need to know about this must-have display feature

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
HDR can make your 4K TV look brighter and more colorful than ever — here's everything you need to know about this must-have display feature· *High Dynamic Range (HDR) enables TVs to produce better contrast, brighter images, and more colors than ever before.*
· *There are three main HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.*
· *4K TVs with HDR are available from LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio, TCL, and more.*
· *You can watch HDR movies on 4K Ultra Blu-ray discs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mewjestic

akanshya: inactive bc finals @ultgulf please, please, please take a breather and try to relax. It wasn't your fault! the organizers will definit… https://t.co/yCr0tx8k0V 8 hours ago

clownfckeruwu

B r i 🌌 We Love You Wonho 💕 @correcthq Your content never fails to make me laugh, I always look forward to seeing your stuff on my tl so thank… https://t.co/V5iD3T9p8L 18 hours ago

HenryHomesBR

Henry Homes LLC - Baton Rouge Custom Home Builder Bright clean whites are in for paint colors. It can make your home look larger, cleaner, and brighter. Call or mess… https://t.co/AtQ67GBTjQ 23 hours ago

Dedy_lebody

Dedado Stay with someone who would make you look more beautiful. Someone who would make people realise that your face became brighter. 1 day ago

HenryHomesBR

Henry Homes LLC - Baton Rouge Custom Home Builder Bright clean whites are in for paint colors. It can make your home look larger, cleaner, and brighter. Call or mess… https://t.co/NtGEIUseFi 1 day ago

HamadHarmoodi_

Hamad Don't you just want someone that could make your day brighter from just one look. Don't you just want someone that… https://t.co/ZGjNB1tazN 1 day ago

AnandKumarS1967

आनन्द कुमार सिंह 🇮🇳 चौकीदार RT @atulpatil7722: Mirrors create illusions, like your room looks bigger & brighter and also it make us look better - #VedaaInteria Pls d… 1 day ago

EfcScragg

Scragg @BrandonShapiro5 @Everton You ok Brand mate? Valentines isn’t for everyone. I for one think it can make your mums b… https://t.co/dkZGqfTGC1 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.