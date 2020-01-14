Global  

Microsoft promises Windows 10X updates will take ‘less than 90 seconds’

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Microsoft promises Windows 10X updates will take 'less than 90 seconds'

Microsoft is revealing more about its Windows 10X operating system today, which is designed for new dual-screen devices. The software giant has re-engineered this special variant of Windows 10 to install and update the operating system a lot faster. This will allow Windows 10X to download an OS update and simply switch to it at reboot, all within less than 90 seconds.

That’s a big difference from what we’re used to with Windows 10 day, which involves the OS downloading an update and then applying it and rebooting. This takes minutes even on high-end systems currently, but Microsoft has developed a special state separation in Windows 10X to improve this radically.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Windows...
