Microsoft promises Windows 10X updates will take ‘less than 90 seconds’

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Windows 10X | Microsoft



Microsoft is revealing more about its Windows 10X operating system today, which is designed for new dual-screen devices. The software giant has re-engineered this special variant of Windows 10 to install and update the operating system a lot faster. This will allow Windows 10X to download an OS update and simply switch to it at reboot, all within less than 90 seconds.



That’s a big difference from what we’re used to with Windows 10 day, which involves the OS downloading an update and then applying it and rebooting. This takes minutes even on high-end systems currently, but Microsoft has developed a special state separation in Windows 10X to improve this radically.



Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Windows... Windows 10X | MicrosoftMicrosoft is revealing more about its Windows 10X operating system today, which is designed for new dual-screen devices. The software giant has re-engineered this special variant of Windows 10 to install and update the operating system a lot faster. This will allow Windows 10X to download an OS update and simply switch to it at reboot, all within less than 90 seconds.That’s a big difference from what we’re used to with Windows 10 day, which involves the OS downloading an update and then applying it and rebooting. This takes minutes even on high-end systems currently, but Microsoft has developed a special state separation in Windows 10X to improve this radically.Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Windows... 👓 View full article

