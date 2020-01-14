Microsoft promises Windows 10X updates will take ‘less than 90 seconds’
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Windows 10X | Microsoft
Microsoft is revealing more about its Windows 10X operating system today, which is designed for new dual-screen devices. The software giant has re-engineered this special variant of Windows 10 to install and update the operating system a lot faster. This will allow Windows 10X to download an OS update and simply switch to it at reboot, all within less than 90 seconds.
That’s a big difference from what we’re used to with Windows 10 day, which involves the OS downloading an update and then applying it and rebooting. This takes minutes even on high-end systems currently, but Microsoft has developed a special state separation in Windows 10X to improve this radically.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Windows...
