The illness caused by the new coronavirus gets a new name: COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that the disease caused by the new



There are around 43,000 cases of the illness around the world, and it has killed over 1,000 people so far.



“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a press conference today.



