The illness caused by the new coronavirus gets a new name: COVID-19

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The illness caused by the new coronavirus gets a new name: COVID-19Photo by Stringer/Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that the disease caused by the new coronavirus will be referred to as COVID-19. Until this point, the illness was known as 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease. Experts refer to the virus that causes the disease as 2019-nCoV, which stands for novel coronavirus 2019.

There are around 43,000 cases of the illness around the world, and it has killed over 1,000 people so far.

“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a press conference today.

The name of the disease is linked with the virus that causes it:
