Microsoft accuses Amazon of using 'politicized rhetoric' about Trump to distract from its surprise loss of the $10 billion JEDI contract (MSFT, ORCL)
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · *Microsoft fired back at Amazon in their legal duel over JEDI, saying the cloud giant's protest is based on "sensationalist and politicized rhetoric.*
· *Amazon is challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, project to Microsoft. Amazon argued in a filing on...
· *Amazon told a federal court it wants to depose President Trump in connection with its legal case challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion... Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times •Newsmax •engadget •Reuters
