Microsoft accuses Amazon of using 'politicized rhetoric' about Trump to distract from its surprise loss of the $10 billion JEDI contract (MSFT, ORCL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Microsoft accuses Amazon of using 'politicized rhetoric' about Trump to distract from its surprise loss of the $10 billion JEDI contract (MSFT, ORCL)· *Microsoft fired back at Amazon in their legal duel over JEDI, saying the cloud giant's protest is based on "sensationalist and politicized rhetoric.*
· *Amazon is challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, project to Microsoft. Amazon argued in a filing on...
News video: Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract 01:43

 Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract [Video]Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

AWS wants to depose Trump, Mattis and others about JEDI

Amazon Web Services wants a federal court to hear its claims of how political bias hijacked a potential $10 billion contract award that went to rival Microsoft...
Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)· *Amazon told a federal court it wants to depose President Trump in connection with its legal case challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion...
