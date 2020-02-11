Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Most of Crypto AG's 62 customers never suspected anything was amiss, but a new report from The Washington Post and German broadcaster ZDF reveals that Crypto AG was actually owned by the CIA and West German intelligence (BND).



The post The CIA Secretly Ran One of the World’s Largest Encryption Firms for Decades appeared first on ExtremeTech. Most of Crypto AG's 62 customers never suspected anything was amiss, but a new report from The Washington Post and German broadcaster ZDF reveals that Crypto AG was actually owned by the CIA and West German intelligence (BND).The post The CIA Secretly Ran One of the World’s Largest Encryption Firms for Decades appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

