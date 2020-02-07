Global  

Apple hires Warner Music executive to lead Apple Music strategic initiatives

9to5Mac Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Apple has hired a former Warner Music executive to lead part of its Apple Music team. As first reported by Reuters, Jeff Bronikowski is joining Apple as the company’s global head of strategic music initiatives.

Apple hires Warner Music executive to lead Apple Music strategic initiatives
Ed Sheeran's record label Warner Music mulls US re-listing

Warner Music Group is set to return to the US stock market nine years after it was acquired by billionaire Len Blavatnik for US$3.3bn. The label is home to Ed...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •ReutersSeekingAlpha

Former Warner Music SVP Jeff Bronikowski joins Apple to manage new music initiatives

Apple has signed up Jeff Bronikowski as its new Global Head of Strategic Music Initiatives, with the former Warner Music Group executive effectively taking...
AppleInsider


