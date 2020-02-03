

Recent related videos from verified sources Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On At first glance, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus look much like their predecessors, the Galaxy S10 and 10 Plus, aside from a smaller hole-punch for the front-facing camera. The punch has moved to the.. Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 04:01Published 1 hour ago Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering behind the scenes of FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV broadcast; The top tech commercials of the Super Bowl; Uber suspends.. Credit: Digital TrendsPublished 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Samsung Debuts Sleek Galaxy Chromebook Samsung introduced a high-end Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The new model could serve as an extension of the company's smartphone lineup and spawn...

Linux Insider 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this TIN-Mobile News Feed The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — heres how much every model costs and how to pre-order t (Joe Osborne/Bu… https://t.co/XbKc3SmfbP 10 minutes ago Winson Tang The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and how to pre-order them… https://t.co/7iHHxDHrt7 37 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and how to pre-order them… https://t.co/ywBG9emWlZ 37 minutes ago